CSE Global (SGX:544) Price Target Increased by 22.23% to 0.49

The average one-year price target for CSE Global (SGX:544) has been revised to 0.49 / share. This is an increase of 22.23% from the prior estimate of 0.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.38 to a high of 0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.30% from the latest reported closing price of 0.48 / share.

CSE Global Maintains 5.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.73%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSE Global. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544 is 0.01%, a decrease of 60.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 51,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 40,129K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,333K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544 by 2.48% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 4,683K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares, representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 544 by 37.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,679K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,214K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 358K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

