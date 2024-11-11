CSE Global Lands Major Electrification Deal in U.S.

CSE Global (SG:544) has released an update.

CSE Global has secured a significant contract worth S$90.7 million in the U.S. for the design and installation of electrical systems, expected to boost its financial performance in 2025 and 2026. The deal underscores the company’s strength in electrification solutions amid rising urbanization and electrification trends. This new project highlights CSE Global’s role as a reliable partner in large-scale infrastructure developments.

