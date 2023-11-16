CSCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.33, changing hands as low as $46.20 per share. Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.1601 per share, with $58.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.11. The CSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

