CSCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.51, changing hands as low as $46.36 per share. Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.605 per share, with $53.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.58. The CSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: GLUE Average Annual Return
Camping World Holdings Earnings Surprises
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FATT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.