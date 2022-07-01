CSCO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/5/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/5/22, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 7/27/22. As a percentage of CSCO's recent stock price of $42.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Cisco Systems Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when CSCO shares open for trading on 7/5/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.02 per share, with $64.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.29.

In Friday trading, Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

