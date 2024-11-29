News & Insights

Stocks

CSC Holdings Launches New Digital Securities Series

November 29, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CSC Holdings Limited (SG:C06) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CSC Holdings Limited has launched its fifth series of 3-month commercial papers in digital securities, offering an attractive interest rate of 5.3% per annum. The issuance is expected to raise between S$5 million and S$8 million from accredited and institutional investors. This move highlights CSC Holdings’ strategic engagement in digital securities, appealing to investors seeking short-term investment opportunities.

For further insights into SG:C06 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.