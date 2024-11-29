CSC Holdings Launches New Digital Securities Series

CSC Holdings Limited (SG:C06) has released an update.
CSC Holdings Limited has launched its fifth series of 3-month commercial papers in digital securities, offering an attractive interest rate of 5.3% per annum. The issuance is expected to raise between S$5 million and S$8 million from accredited and institutional investors. This move highlights CSC Holdings’ strategic engagement in digital securities, appealing to investors seeking short-term investment opportunities.
