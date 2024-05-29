CSC Holdings Launches New Digital Securities Series

CSC Holdings Limited (SG:C06) has released an update.

CSC Holdings Limited has just introduced the third series of its 3-month commercial papers, offering a 5.7% interest rate per annum, aiming to secure between S$4 million and S$7 million from accredited and institutional investors. This move represents a continuing expansion of the company’s digital securities efforts under the SDAX CP Facility Programme. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates on this digital financial venture.

