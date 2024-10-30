News & Insights

Stocks

CSC Financial Co. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 30, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. reported a robust performance in the third quarter of 2024, achieving an operating revenue of RMB4.79 billion and a net profit of RMB1.44 billion. These results reflect the company’s strong financial position, as disclosed in their unaudited financial report prepared under PRC GAAP standards. The company ensures the accuracy and completeness of this report by adhering to regulatory requirements in both Hong Kong and Mainland China.

For further insights into HK:6066 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.