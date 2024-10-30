CSC Financial Co. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. reported a robust performance in the third quarter of 2024, achieving an operating revenue of RMB4.79 billion and a net profit of RMB1.44 billion. These results reflect the company’s strong financial position, as disclosed in their unaudited financial report prepared under PRC GAAP standards. The company ensures the accuracy and completeness of this report by adhering to regulatory requirements in both Hong Kong and Mainland China.

