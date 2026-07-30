CSBR Stock Dips Post Q4 Earnings Despite Record Revenue Growth, AI Push

Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR have lost 10.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 0.9% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock lost 9.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.7% decline.

Champions Oncology’s Earnings Snapshot

Champions Oncology reported fiscal 2026 revenues of $59.4 million, up 4.4% from $56.9 million in fiscal 2025, driven by growth in its core research services business. The company posted a GAAP loss of $0.08 per diluted share for the year against earnings of $0.33 per diluted share in the prior year. For the full year, operating loss was $1.1 million against an operating income of $4.6 million in fiscal 2025.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $13.8 million, while diluted loss per share narrowed to $0.05 from $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. CSBR reported a GAAP loss from operations of $522,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, narrowing from a $2 million loss in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million for fiscal 2026 compared with $7.1 million in fiscal 2025, while fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA improved to $158,000 from a loss of $1.2 million.

CSBR’s Core Research Services Drive Revenue Growth

Champions Oncology’s core pharmacology services business remained the primary growth contributor during fiscal 2026. Pharmacology services revenues rose 17.6% to $57.1 million from $48.6 million in the prior year, reflecting improved conversion of previously booked studies into revenues, including projects delayed from the prior fiscal year.

CSBR’s data licensing business experienced a significant decline during the year, with TOS data license revenues falling to $764,000 from $4.7 million in fiscal 2025. Management noted that the prior-year figure benefited from a large single-customer licensing transaction that did not recur. In fiscal 2026, data revenues came from multiple smaller agreements, while Champions Oncology expanded its customer base and continued pursuing larger strategic licensing opportunities.

Other TOS revenues, which include flow cytometry services and SaaS revenue through Lumin, declined 58.5% to $1.5 million from $3.7 million, primarily due to lower flow cytometry revenues as Champions Oncology shifted investment and strategic focus away from that area.

Champions Oncology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Champions Oncology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Champions Oncology, Inc. Quote

Champions Oncology’s Margin Improvement and Cost Management

Champions Oncology improved quarterly profitability metrics as cost discipline and operational initiatives supported margins. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 oncology services margin increased to 51% from 41% a year ago, helped by lower outsourced research service costs and the transition of certain radiopharmaceutical activities in-house.

For the full year, oncology services margin was 48% compared with 50% in fiscal 2025. CSBR attributed the decline primarily to temporary outsourced laboratory costs associated with expanding radiopharmaceutical capabilities. Cost of oncology revenues increased 8.8% to $30.9 million, mainly due to outsourced laboratory expenses, although management expects internalization of radiopharmaceutical activities to reduce costs going forward.

CSBR’s Investments Support Future Growth Initiatives

Management highlighted fiscal 2026 as a year focused on building capabilities for future expansion while maintaining positive adjusted EBITDA. CEO Robert Brainin said that CSBR continued investing in two major growth areas — its data platform and Corellia, while also expanding its translational oncology services business and radiopharmaceutical platform.

Research and development expenses in fiscal 2026 increased 33.1% to $9.1 million, reflecting investments in the data platform, sequencing and laboratory costs. Sales and marketing expenses increased 23.5% to $9.3 million as Champions Oncology expanded its commercial organization to support both research services and data offerings. General and administrative expenses rose 19.4% to $11.2 million due to higher compensation, stock-based compensation and information technology investments.

Champions Oncology’s Management Outlook and Strategic Priorities

Management expects research services growth to moderate to a more normalized pace after strong conversion activity in fiscal 2026. However, executives said that the underlying demand environment remains healthy and emphasized the importance of expanding bookings and the future pipeline of work.

CSBR continues to see long-term potential in combining its deeply characterized oncology models with data analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities. Management said that the data business remains in an early stage, with revenues expected to fluctuate near term, but believes the strategic opportunity will strengthen as AI becomes more important in drug discovery.

Champions Oncology also expects to maintain investment in Corellia during fiscal 2027. Management noted that the fiscal 2027 budget assumes Corellia is funded for the full year, while external funding opportunities through a financing round or licensing partnership remain under discussion.

CSBR’s Other Developments

During fiscal 2026, Champions Oncology continued transitioning radiopharmaceutical activities in-house, reducing reliance on outsourced laboratory services. The company also expanded its data licensing customer base and continued developing its commercial organization to support research services and emerging data offerings.

CSBR ended fiscal 2026 with $4.9 million in cash and no debt, providing financial flexibility to continue executing its growth strategy. The company said it believes its cash position, combined with expected operating cash flows, is sufficient to fund operations through at least August 2027.

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