CSBB's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Loan Growth, Lower Funding Costs

Shares of CSB Bancorp, Inc. CSBB have declined 0.6% since the company reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with a 1% decline for the S&P 500 Index over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has gained 1.4%, outperforming the S&P 500, which fell 1.8%.

CSB reported second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.80, which increased from $1.41 a year earlier. The improvement was driven by higher net interest income, modest growth in fee-based revenue and disciplined expense management despite continued investments in personnel and technology.

Net income of $4.7 million denoted a rise from $3.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Annualized return on average equity improved to 14.48% from 12.48%, while return on average assets increased to 1.48% from 1.23%. Pre-provision net revenues rose 24% year over year to $6.5 million.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. Price

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Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet Growth

Net interest income increased 15% year over year to $11.9 million on a fully taxable equivalent basis, benefiting from higher loan balances, improved asset yields and a lower funding cost. Loan interest income climbed 13% as average loans increased by $83 million, while loan yields expanded 13 basis points to 6.05%. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened to 3.92% from 3.61% in the year-ago quarter as average earning assets grew 6% and funding costs eased. Average deposits increased 5% year over year, while the average cost of deposits declined to 1.25% from 1.32%.

Credit Quality and Operating Performance

Provision for credit losses declined by $0.03 million from the prior-year quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased to $13.5 million, or 1.56% of total loans compared with $8.3 million, or 1.05% of loans, a year earlier, primarily because of an individually evaluated commercial loan relationship identified in prior periods. Nonperforming loans increased to $7.3 million, or 0.84% of total loans, from $1.4 million, or 0.17%, a year earlier, largely due to a business customer considering liquidation because of cash flow pressures. Management noted that it believes the bank remains well secured on the relationship. Net charge-offs totaled only $0.03 million during the quarter compared with $0.4 million in the prior-year period.

Noninterest income rose 10% year over year, supported by higher debit card interchange fees, credit card fees, bank-owned life insurance income and deposit service charges. Noninterest expense increased 7%, primarily reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits due to increased staffing, along with higher software costs associated with new loan production software. Despite these increases, the efficiency ratio improved to 53.06% from 56.62% in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Eddie Steiner said a relatively stable interest rate environment and healthy employment levels supported business expansion and home-buying activity during the quarter. However, he cautioned that persistent inflation and global uncertainties surrounding energy prices, tariffs and federal policy continue to weigh on the economic outlook. Steiner also noted that elevated consumer debt levels and rising delinquencies reflect pressure on household budgets, while businesses remain cautious about discretionary borrowing until there is greater confidence in pricing and employment trends. Even so, the company continues to see steady demand for construction, development and commercial real estate lending.

Other Developments

CSB declared a quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of approximately 2.4% based on the June 30, 2026, closing share price. Shareholders' equity increased to $133 million at quarter-end, supported by continued earnings generation.

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