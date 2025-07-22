CSB Bancorp Posts Profit Gain in Q2

Key Points - Earnings per share (GAAP) rose 131% year-over-year to $1.41 in Q2 2025. Net income (GAAP) increased 131% year-over-year to $3.7 million in Q2 2025.

- Asset quality improved sharply, with nonperforming loans dropping to 0.17% of total loans in Q2 2025.

- Net interest margin expanded to 3.61% in Q2 2025, even as noninterest expenses (GAAP) grew 18% in the same period.

CSB Bancorp (OTC:CSBB), a community-focused financial holding company serving northeast Ohio through its network of banks and lending products, reported second quarter earnings on July 22, 2025. The results showed a substantial year-over-year increase in both profits and margins. Earnings per share reached $1.41 compared to $0.61 the year prior, with net income (GAAP) rising to $3.7 million. There are no formal analyst estimates for CSB Bancorp, but compared with last year, the numbers indicate notable improvements in core measures of bank profitability and credit strength. The quarter stands out for strong earnings growth, gains in asset quality, and improved capital metrics, though some pressure emerged in rising noninterest expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $1.41 $0.61 131.1 % Net Income $3.7 million $1.6 million 130.8 % Total Revenue $12.1 million $10.7 million 13.6 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP) $5.2 million $4.85 million 7.2 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 12.48 % 5.89 % 6.59 pp Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 3.61 % 3.28 % 0.33 pp

Company Overview and Recent Focus

CSB Bancorp operates as a community banking company, offering a range of financial services including loans, deposits, and wealth management across northeast Ohio. The company’s core business centers on lending activities for commercial clients, real estate developers, and retail consumers, providing loans, mortgages, and lines of credit in addition to deposit products.

In recent years, the bank’s main priorities have included disciplined credit risk management, maintaining a strong regulatory capital base, and growing its share of commercial and residential mortgage lending in its region. For a community-centered firm, success relies on careful control of loan quality, effective cost management, and building customer relationships in a competitive market. Among its key strategies are routine credit reviews, compliance with regulatory standards, and ongoing assessment of regional economic conditions.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Developments

The quarter saw CSB Bancorp report distinct gains in profitability, asset quality, and lending activity. Net income and earnings per share (GAAP) more than doubled from the prior-year period, reflecting stronger operating results and much lower credit loss provision expenses. Return on average equity (GAAP) improved to 12.48% in Q2 2025, a notable rise from 5.89% in Q2 2024.

Asset quality trends stood out. Nonperforming loans (GAAP) decreased sharply from $6.7 million to $1.4 million, now accounting for just 0.17% of total loans, compared to 0.93% in Q2 2024. Loan delinquency rates dropped to 0.30% from 1.16% compared to Q2 2024. Provision set aside for credit losses decreased 79% to $614,000 compared to Q2 2024. Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) declined to $8.3 million, or 1.05% of loans in Q2 2025, as the company absorbed the impact of a large commercial charge-off in 2024. While this lower reserve reflects the improvement in loan quality, it is a metric that will need monitoring if economic conditions change.

The bank grew its commercial loan and residential mortgage portfolios, with average commercial loan balances up 10% and residential mortgages increasing by 8%. Deposits rose 5% to $1.07 billion compared to Q2 2024, supported by growth in time deposits and interest-bearing accounts, balancing out a small decline in noninterest-bearing deposits. Loan demand remained robust in the business segment despite a challenging economic environment with cautious consumer and business spending.

Net interest income (GAAP) climbed 16% from the year-earlier period, as a higher mix of loans and improved loan yields drove results. Net interest margin widened to 3.61%, up from 3.28% in Q2 2024, reflecting loan yields averaging 5.92% and deposit costs down to 1.32%. Noninterest income (GAAP) was also up slightly, with growth driven by bank-owned life insurance, increased securities gains, and higher debit card fee income.

On the expense side, noninterest expenses (GAAP) rose 18%, led by salaries and employee benefits, which climbed 28%. This partly reflects the reversal of a one-time reduction in incentive pay from the previous year. The efficiency ratio edged up to 56.6% from 54.2% in Q2 2024, indicating costs grew somewhat faster than income. This is a ratio bankers use to monitor how well a company controls costs relative to revenues.

The company’s capital and financial strength advanced as well. Book value per share (GAAP) rose 11% to $46.11 compared to Q2 2024, while the tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP) finished at 9.48%. Management declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, yielding an annualized 3.8% based on the June 30, 2025 closing price. Shareholder equity (GAAP) grew to $121.7 million, and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 72.9%.

Outlook and Things to Watch

Management did not provide numerical guidance for the current or full year financial results. However, it did indicate a continued focus on loan growth, stable capital ratios, and monitoring economic changes within its northeast Ohio base. Executives described ongoing steady construction and acquisition financing activity, while highlighting that businesses and households remain cautious with discretionary spending. Statements from leadership noted the uncertainty in wider U.S. economic policy, mentioning, “While eventual economic outcomes from changing trade, immigration, and tax policies remain unclear, the U.S. economy has shown few signs of significant deterioration.”

No formal or quantified guidance was supplied for earnings, revenue, or loan growth. Investors should monitor credit reserve levels, cost trends, and sustained improvement in asset quality. The sharp drop in nonperforming loans and provision expenses marks clear positives. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.41 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

