CSAM Health Group Sets New Bond Interest Rate

May 31, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

CSAM Health Group AS (DE:6Q1) has released an update.

CSAM Health Group AS has announced a new bond interest rate for FRN Omda AS Senior Secured 2023/2028 at 10.71% for the period of June 4 to September 4, 2024. The rate change follows the terms set in the Bond Agreement, with official notification sent for registration in the Central Securities Depository.

