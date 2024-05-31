CSAM Health Group Sets New Bond Interest Rate

CSAM Health Group AS (DE:6Q1) has released an update.

CSAM Health Group AS has announced a new bond interest rate for FRN Omda AS Senior Secured 2023/2028 at 10.71% for the period of June 4 to September 4, 2024. The rate change follows the terms set in the Bond Agreement, with official notification sent for registration in the Central Securities Depository.

For further insights into DE:6Q1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.