C&S Wholesale Grocers To Acquire SpartanNash In $1.77 Bln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC and SpartanNash Co. (SPTN) announced Monday they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which C&S will acquire SpartanNash for a purchase price of $26.90 per share of SpartanNash common stock in cash, representing total consideration of $1.77 billion, including assumed net debt.

The transaction price represents a 52.5% premium over SpartanNash's closing price on June 20, 2025, of $17.64.

The merger will enable the combined company to more efficiently serve customers and communities across the U.S. and is expected to make groceries more affordable for millions of Americans.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

SpartanNash's previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share will continue to be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including, among other things, SpartanNash shareholder approval and applicable regulatory approvals. C&S has obtained financing commitment letters for the Transaction. Wells Fargo has provided a debt financing commitment for the transaction.

