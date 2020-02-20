CS vs. RY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Credit Suisse (CS) and Royal Bank (RY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Credit Suisse is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Royal Bank has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that CS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.71, while RY has a forward P/E of 11.68. We also note that CS has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.

Another notable valuation metric for CS is its P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RY has a P/B of 1.99.

These metrics, and several others, help CS earn a Value grade of A, while RY has been given a Value grade of C.

CS stands above RY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CS is the superior value option right now.

