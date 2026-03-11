C's Turnaround Strengthens Growth Outlook: Should You Buy the Stock?

Citigroup Inc. C reiterated its strategic priorities and financial targets, highlighting strong growth opportunities despite persistent geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. CEO Jane Fraser discussed these factors, along with many others, at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference held on Tuesday.

Fraser stated that strong economic trends support the bank’s outlook. U.S. corporate activity remains strong due to investment in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, tech upgrades, and a solid merger and acquisition (M&A) trend. Rise in consumer spending and a favorable corporate backdrop, supported by deregulation and tax benefits, is further encouraging business expansion.

Fraser also noted that the integration of the U.S. Retail Bank with its Wealth Management division is expected to enhance the client experience, increase wallet share and support revenue growth through a more seamless referral network and expanded investment offerings, including alternatives and core wealth products. These developments will likely support C’s performance in the upcoming period.

Citigroup expects first-quarter 2026 investment banking (IB) fees and markets revenues (equities and fixed income) to grow year over year in the mid-teens, supported by strong M&A and equity capital markets activity. The company also reaffirmed its 2026 operating efficiency target of 60%, though the first quarter will likely reflect some front-loaded severance costs related to its ongoing restructuring initiatives.

Citigroup’s business turnaround progress is getting reflected in its stock performance. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated 60.3%, outperforming the industry’s 30.9% growth. It has also pulled ahead of key peers, with Bank of America BAC rising 21.6% and Wells Fargo WFC gaining 13.5%.

With the bank reaffirming its growth outlook and executing its strategic transformation, investors are increasingly asking: Is Citigroup’s rally sustainable, or has the stock already priced in the optimism? To answer that, it is worth examining the key drivers, risks and valuation factors that could shape Citigroup’s trajectory in the months ahead.

Factors to Consider for Citigroup

From Complexity to Focus: CEO Jane Fraser continues to advance the company’s multi-year strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses. Since announcing plans in April 2021 to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA.

In February 2026, Citigroup completed the sale of its Russia-based banking subsidiary, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The sale of AO Citibank strengthens Citigroup’s capital position and streamlines its balance sheet. The transaction is expected to provide an estimated benefit of $4 billion to the company’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital in the first quarter of 2026. In February 2026, C announced agreements with several investors for commitments to purchase an aggregate 24% equity stake in Grupo Financiero Banamex, S.A. de C.V (Banamex), following the divestiture of a 25% stake in Banamex to a Mexican business leader in December 2025. The company is now preparing for a planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Mexican consumer, and small and middle-market banking units.

In May 2025, C announced an agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Poland, while in June 2024, it sold its China-based consumer wealth portfolio. As part of its strategy, Citigroup continues to make progress with the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations. At the 2026 RBC Conference, C noted that the transformation program progress is now at more than 80% target state.

These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management and IB operations, which will stoke fee income growth. Supported by these initiatives, Citigroup expects revenues to see a 4-5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2026.

Push for Efficiency: The company continues to focus on streamlining processes and platforms, and driving automation to reduce manual touchpoints. Citigroup is increasingly deploying AI tools to support these efforts. At the 2026 RBC Conference, management stated that AI is a central theme across businesses, driving productivity, revenue opportunities and improved client servicing.

In support of this strategy, the company signed a multi-year agreement this week with LSEG to modernize its enterprise-wide data infrastructure. The initiative spans markets, investment banking, wealth management, trading and risk functions, aiming to improve data quality, standardization and accessibility across the organization. Management expects these upgrades to enable more data-driven decisions while delivering operational efficiencies at scale.

The company also announced an organizational realignment to simplify its governance structure by eliminating various management layers. Pursuant to this, the company changed its operating model and the leadership structure. This resulted in a streamlined and straightforward management structure aligned with and supporting the bank's strategy of increased spans of control and significantly reduced bureaucracy and unnecessary complexity.

In January 2024, the bank announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs, approximately 8% of its global staff, by 2026. The bank has already made significant progress by reducing its headcount by more than 10,000 employees. Management noted that there is a reduction of stranded costs due to exits in Russia, China and other markets.

Given such efforts, the company expects to achieve $2-2.5 billion in annualized run rate savings by 2026. Management continues to target a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 10-11% in 2026.

Interest Rate Cuts: Following the initial easing in 2024 and three subsequent rate cuts in 2025, interest rates stand at 3.50-3.75% currently.With declining rates, lending activity is set to improve. Also, easing regulatory capital requirements will help channel excess capital into loan growth, particularly within the resilient commercial and consumer segments. Hence, Citigroup is likely to witness a decent demand for loans, which will support net interest income (NII) expansion.

NII witnessed a three-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% (ended 2025). Management expects NII, excluding markets, to increase 5-6% year over year in 2026, supported by lower funding costs, increased loan volumes and repricing of maturing assets into higher yields.

Solid Liquidity Aids Capital Distribution: C enjoys a strong liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Citigroup’s cash and due from banks and total investments aggregated to $476.7 billion, while its total debt (short-term and long-term borrowing) was $335.8 billion.

Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, the company hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. In the past five years, it has raised its dividends three times. The company has a payout ratio of 30%. It has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo has raised its dividend six times in the past five years, while Bank of America has increased its dividend five times in the past five years.

In January 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20-billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $6.8 billion worth of authorization remained available. Supported by a strong capital and liquidity position, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

Asset Quality: Citigroup’s asset quality has been deteriorating. While the company recorded negative provisions in 2021, a substantial jump in provisions was recorded in the years after that because of the worsening macroeconomic outlook. The metric saw a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2025. C’s asset quality is less likely to improve much in the near term as the impacts of trade policy and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict are likely to put pressure on prices, thus keeping inflation high in the near term.

Estimates Signal Accelerating Growth Momentum for C

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citigroup’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 27.9% and 18.4%, respectively. The estimate for 2026 has been unchanged over the past month, while the estimate for 2027 has been revised upward during the same period.

From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.32X, below the industry’s average of 13.01X. Its peers, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, trade at P/E multiples of 10.94X and 11.04X, respectively.

Final Thoughts on C Stock

Overall, Citigroup appears well-positioned for continued growth, supported by its ongoing strategic transformation, cost-efficiency initiatives and an improving revenue outlook across IB, markets and wealth management. The bank is also benefiting from supportive macro trends, including stronger corporate activity, resilient consumer spending and the potential for higher loan demand as interest rates gradually decline. At the same time, investments in technology and artificial intelligence, along with workforce optimization, are expected to drive long-term efficiency gains and enhance productivity.

From a valuation standpoint, the C stock trades at a discount to the broader banking industry and key peers, indicating potential upside if it successfully executes its strategy and delivers on its projected earnings growth.

That said, investors should remain mindful of risks, such as weakening asset quality, geopolitical tensions and broader macroeconomic uncertainties, which could pressure credit costs and profitability in the near term.

Overall, C’s improving fundamentals, strong capital position and attractive valuation make the stock a compelling hold for long-term investors. However, those considering a new position may benefit from waiting for a more favorable entry point.

Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

