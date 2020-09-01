CS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (Symbol: CS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.88, changing hands as low as $10.70 per share. Credit Suisse Group AG shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $14.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.87.

