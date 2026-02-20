C's January Card Delinquencies Rise: How it Will Impact Asset Quality?

Citigroup Inc.’s C subsidiary, Citibank N.A., reported mixed credit card performance for January 2026 in its latest SEC filing. For the period ending January 2026, the Citibank Credit Card Master Trust delinquency rate increased to 1.46% from 1.42% in December 2025. However, the figure decreased from 1.49% recorded in January 2025. It also declined from the 1.58% level posted in January 2020, before the pandemic disrupted economic activity.

Meanwhile, the Credit Card Issuance Trust net charge-off rate declined to 2.03% in January 2026 from 2.51% in the prior month. The figure also dropped from 2.26% in January 2025 and 2.49% in January 2020.

Citibank’s credit card lending activity slowed during the month. Principal receivables were $19.9 billion compared with $20.4 billion at the beginning of December 2025. On a year-over-year basis, receivables declined from $21.5 billion in January 2025.

While the sequential and year-over-year decline in net charge-offs is encouraging and points to near-term repayment stability, the uptick in delinquencies and continued decline in receivables reflect ongoing consumer pressure. Notably, the company’s net credit losses (NCL) recorded a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% over the three years ended 2025. The provisions for credit losses also expanded at a CAGR of 24.5% during the same period.

Looking ahead, Citigroup’s profitability may face headwinds from sustained credit normalization in its Branded Cards portfolio. Management expects Branded Cards' NCL between 3.50% and 4% in 2026. Retail Services NCL is projected to be between 5.75% and 6.25%. In 2025, Branded Cards and Retail Services reported net credit losses of 3.60% and 5.73%, respectively.

If macroeconomic conditions weaken further, credit losses may accelerate, necessitating higher loan-loss provisions and weighing on financials. Although interest rates have declined, rise in delinquency and slowdown in consumer spending may hurt the company’s asset quality in the near term.

How Other Banks Fared in Terms of Card Delinquency

U.S. credit card metrics were mixed in January 2026, with trends varying across major issuers. Following the industry pattern, Bank of America BAC reported easing delinquencies and net charge-offs, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM witnessed stable delinquencies but higher charge-offs.

At Bank of America, the BA Master Credit Card Trust II delinquency rate declined to 1.39% in January 2026 from 1.48% a year earlier. Bank of America’s net charge-off rate of 2.28% improved from 2.48% in January 2025.

JPMorgan’s Chase Issuance Trust delinquency rate remained unchanged at 0.88% in January 2026 compared with January 2025. However, JPMorgan’s net charge-off rate rose to 1.69% from 1.64% in the prior year, reflecting modest pressure in loss trends.

C’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Citigroup have gained 24.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.04X, below the industry’s average of 14.13X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year increase of 27.9% and 18.4%, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimates Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.