CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) investors are sitting on a loss of 41% if they invested a year ago

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 41% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because CS Disco made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year CS Disco saw its revenue grow by 73%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 41% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:LAW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling CS Disco stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

CS Disco shareholders are down 41% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 17% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CS Disco has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

