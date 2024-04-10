CS Disco Names Eric Friedrichsen New CEO

(RTTNews) - CS Disco, Inc. (LAW), a software company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed, Eric Friedrichsen as Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 29, to succeed Scott Hill, who will take up the role of Board Chair.

Initially, Hill will serve in an advisory capacity through May 11, and assume the role of Board Chair, with effect from May 12.

Friedrichsen served as CEO of Emburse, LLC, a provider of expense management solutions, from 2020 to 2024.

In 2019, he had served as Global Head, Commercial, SMB and Growth Markets of Marketo Inc., a subsidiary of Adobe Inc.

