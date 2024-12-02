CS Disco management to meet with Needham

Meeting to be held in Austin, TX on December 5 hosted by Needham.
Read More on LAW:
- CS Disco, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- CS Disco reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (9c)
- CS Disco sees Q4 revenue $35.2M-$37.2M, consensus $37.1M
- CS Disco sees FY24 revenue $143M-$145M, consensus $145.1M
- CS Disco announces Lauren Caruso as chief sales officer
