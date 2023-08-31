CS Disco (LAW) Price Target Increased by 16.44% to 10.57

The average one-year price target for CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) has been revised to 10.57 / share. This is an increase of 16.44% from the prior estimate of 9.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.98% from the latest reported closing price of 9.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.21%, an increase of 30.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 35,783K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 2.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 14.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 3,072K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,328K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 429.10% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CS Disco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISCO provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Its scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

