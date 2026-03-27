CS Disco (LAW) Price Target Decreased by 21.57% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) has been revised to $6.80 / share. This is a decrease of 21.57% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.32% from the latest reported closing price of $4.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in CS Disco. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 39.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAW is 0.37%, an increase of 102.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 36,401K shares. The put/call ratio of LAW is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deer Management Co. holds 8,653K shares representing 13.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens Group holds 7,797K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 3,317K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 34.59% over the last quarter.

Lakewood Capital Management holds 1,082K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 1,044K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAW by 4.57% over the last quarter.

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