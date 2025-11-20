Is CS Disco (LAW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CS Disco (LAW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CS Disco is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CS Disco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAW's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LAW has returned about 27.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CS Disco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Flex (FLEX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.9%.

Over the past three months, Flex's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CS Disco belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 168 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that LAW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Flex falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CS Disco and Flex as they could maintain their solid performance.

