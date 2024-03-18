CS Disco (LAW) Moves 8.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CS Disco LAW shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $7.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.4% loss over the past four weeks.

C S Disco benefits from an expanding clienetele driven by an expanding portfolio.

This legal technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +40%. Revenues are expected to be $35.5 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CS Disco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LAW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

CS Disco is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $19.30. PYCR has returned -8.7% in the past month.

Paycor HCM, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +11.1%. Paycor HCM, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

