DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Sugar production in Brazil's main Centre-South growing region is forecast to fall 4.4% to 40.8 million metric tons in the 2024/25 season, BP Bunge Bioenergia Chief Executive Officer Geovane Consul said on Tuesday at a sugar conference in Dubai.

"We're not having good weather," he said, adding that average precipitation was lower this year compared to last season's "almost perfect" weather, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Consul forecast that CS Brazil cane production would fall a steeper 9.6% to 598 million tons but the impact would be partially offset by a rise in the proportion of cane made to produce sugar rather than biofuel ethanol.

He saw a sugar mix of 51.4% in 2024/25, up from 48.8% in the prior season.

"We're factoring in a reduction of cane availability this year. We are increasing a bit the sugar mix," he said, noting there was a lot of investment in sugar processing capacity.

He noted, however, the cost to build capacity in Brazil had Skyrocketed so the returns were not great.

A Reuters poll of analysts and traders issued last month had a median forecast for cane production of 620 million tons although the drier than normal weather has led to some downward revisions to forecasts recently.

The poll saw sugar production at 42.1 million tons.

