CRZBY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.27, changing hands as low as $11.10 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.48 per share, with $13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.11.

