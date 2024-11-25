CRZBY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.34, changing hands as low as $15.11 per share. Commerzbank A G shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRZBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRZBY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.9815 per share, with $18.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.30.

