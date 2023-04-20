Crystal Valley Financial (CYVF) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Crystal Valley Financial said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.55%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 3.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=178).

The current dividend yield is 1.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crystal Valley Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYVF is 0.34%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.41% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYVF by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

