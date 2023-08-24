News & Insights

Markets
HCCI

Crystal Clean Now Subject To Customary No-shop Provisions Pursuant To Agreement With JFLCO

August 24, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) announced the expiration of the go-shop period pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement pursuant to which an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Crystal Clean common stock for $45.50 per share in cash, or approximately $1.2 billion. Crystal Clean said it did not receive any competing acquisition proposals during the period.

Upon expiration of the go-shop period, Crystal Clean became subject to customary no-shop provisions that limit its ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HCCI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.