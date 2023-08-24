Crystal Clean Now Subject To Customary No-shop Provisions Pursuant To Agreement With JFLCO

(RTTNews) - Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) announced the expiration of the go-shop period pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement pursuant to which an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Crystal Clean common stock for $45.50 per share in cash, or approximately $1.2 billion. Crystal Clean said it did not receive any competing acquisition proposals during the period.

Upon expiration of the go-shop period, Crystal Clean became subject to customary no-shop provisions that limit its ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

