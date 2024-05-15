Crypto’s Quantum Leap: 3 Tokens Hacking Their Way to the Top

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Crypto tokens as a sub-asset class is an exciting yet challenging pocket of the alternative investment ecosystem.

For those unfamiliar, crypto tokens are not just another form of cryptocurrency. They represent a unique investment opportunity, functioning as initial coin offerings that mirror the structure of publicly traded stocks. While trading like cryptocurrencies, these tokens are distinct in that they are backed by tangible economic projects. However, it is important to note that despite their innovative nature, flimsy issuer due diligence remains a concern, leading to the existence of scams.

Considering the abovementioned, I decided to analyze a few credible crypto tokens. My robust criteria presented me with three highly promising crypto tokens that willing and able investors would likely benefit from.

Without further ado, here are three crypto tokens that look set to reach new heights.

BRIKN

Source: Stock-Asso / Shutterstock

BRIKN is designed to provide investors with access to a high-quality real estate portfolio. Moreover, the coin emphasizes smart contracts linked to the transaction process, which I believe can iron out opportunity and financial costs.

Although BRIKN isn’t secured by the most novel of concepts, its incremental value additivity speaks volumes. Why would I say this? Well, the real estate business is a game of fine margins. Therefore, any hint of cost-saving and streamlined processes is a benefactor to investors.

According to its website, BRIKN completed its public sale on April 2nd. However, it has yet to announce its marketing pot timeline. The team intends to build a property portfolio worth over £50 million (approximately $63 million), yielding above 10%. I can’t promise its concept will succeed, but I back its preliminary material.

Highstreet (HIGH-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Highstreet (HIGH-USD) is backed by a modern concept that spans the virtual reality gaming landscape. It is essentially a play-to-earn platform, allowing creativity and the metaverse to coalesce. Although it remains in its early stages, Highstreet is highly touted to succeed.

Furthermore, Highstreet has a retail concept embedded in its offerings. This provides it with an additional vertical, which is telling because smart contracts in the retail space address a key area of consumer concerns. Moreover, two key verticals enable cross-traction, adding higher user volume possibilities to Highstreet’s outlet.

Highstreet trades at around $4.41, but Binance forecasts it will reach $5.92 by 2030. I believe Binance’s forecast is modest, as systematic support from crypto investors paired with HIGH’s novelty can lead to stellar returns.

HIGH is a risky asset. Nonetheless, asymmetrical returns seem likely.

Polkadot (DOT-USD)

Source: Thichaa / Shutterstock.com

Polkadot (DOT-USD) bridges a gap in data traveling. The concept uses modern features to allow previously incompatible blockchain data connectivity. Moreover, Polkadot emphasizes staking and governance, which addresses a focal point in the crypto arena.

Recent data suggests that Polkadot has experienced a surge in active users lately. Polkadot’s active user base has breached 650,000, more than doubling since April 2022. Unlike many, Polkadot uses a modular network to emphasize a relay chain, enhanced by a parachain to draw in smaller smart contract participants. Although it has yet to reach the traction of large platforms, Polkadot is certainly on the up as a concept.

Polkadot trades at approximately $6.63 per unit, and Binance forecasts it to reach $8.91 by 2030. Although Binance’s forecast is modest, and noteworthy analyst, CryptoPotato, argues Polkadot is nearing a technical resistance level, I think substantial upside is ahead, barring systemic pressure in the crypto market.

On the date of publication, Steve Booyens did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Steve Booyens co-founded Pearl Gray Equity and Research in 2020 and has been responsible for cross-asset research and PR ever since. Before founding the firm, Steve spent time working in various finance roles in London and South Africa. He holds an MSc in Investment Banking from Queen Mary – University of London. Furthermore, Steve obtained his CFA Charter on April 26, 2024, and is working toward his Ph.D. in Finance. His articles are published on various reputable web pages such as Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, and Benzinga. Steve’s articles on InvestorPlace form an interesting juxtaposition between mainstream opinion and objective theory. Readers can expect coverage on frequently traded stocks, REITs, fixed-income funds, CEFs, and ETFs.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Crypto’s Quantum Leap: 3 Tokens Hacking Their Way to the Top appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.