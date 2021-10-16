Crypto’s on Fire: Bitcoin Surges to 60k

Bitcoin flew by $60,000 and is approaching all-time highs. This was a 4% climb in less than a day. Speculation is what pushed the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency higher, as it seems it seems regulators will be approving the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund. While there hasn’t been anything official, the ETF is set to launch at the NYSE on Tuesday, and investors are expecting the SEC to not object. Investors like Mikkel Morch, executive director at ARK36, are putting $65k price target on bitcoin. The rally wasn’t widespread in all crypto as both XRP and ADA slumped. Regulation is still one of the largest risks as central banks and governments around the globe are weary to embrace. Jon Cunliffe Dpubbt BoE Governor said crypto could spark a 2008 sized financial crisis.

FINSUM: Chinese regulators were the biggest threat to crypto earlier this year, but it appears the U.S. is moving more progressive on crypto regulation moving forward.

crypto

bitcoin

ETFs

