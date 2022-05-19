Crypto’s day of reckoning, Goldman holiday perks: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Terra unravelled while $75 bln Tether wobbled. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why reforming stablecoins which are supposedly linked to the dollar could dent their allure. Also, the Wall Street firm’s vacation offering is unlikely to benefit staff.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH6896730565.mp3

