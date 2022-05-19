Markets

Crypto’s day of reckoning, Goldman holiday perks: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Terra unravelled while $75 bln Tether wobbled. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why reforming stablecoins which are supposedly linked to the dollar could dent their allure. Also, the Wall Street firm’s vacation offering is unlikely to benefit staff.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH6896730565.mp3

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular