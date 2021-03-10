Cryptocurrencies

CryptoKitties Developer Dapper Labs Blocks Token Project From Using ‘Flow’ Name

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Dapper Labs, the blockchain game developer responsible for CryptoKitties, has persuaded a court to bar a token project from using the name “flow.”

  • A New York court order filed Monday prohibits the Flow Protocol from using the word “flow” in connection with the sale and marketing of its native token.
  • The order includes the use of FLOW as the token’s ticker symbol or in its domain name , authority for which transfers to Dapper Labs.
  • Flow is also the name of the blockchain Dapper Labs launched in 2020
  • The court had previously issued a temporary restraining order restricting the defendants use of the word, which expired Mar. 5.
  • Along with CryptoKitties, Dapper Labs is also behind the digital collectibles platform NBA Top Shot, which allows user to collect and trade in-game “moments”.

