CryptoKitties Developer Dapper Labs Blocks Token Project From Using ‘Flow’ Name

Dapper Labs, the blockchain game developer responsible for CryptoKitties, has persuaded a court to bar a token project from using the name “flow.”

A New York court order filed Monday prohibits the Flow Protocol from using the word “flow” in connection with the sale and marketing of its native token.

The order includes the use of FLOW as the token’s ticker symbol or in its domain name , authority for which transfers to Dapper Labs.

Flow is also the name of the blockchain Dapper Labs launched in 2020

The court had previously issued a temporary restraining order restricting the defendants use of the word, which expired Mar. 5.

Along with CryptoKitties, Dapper Labs is also behind the digital collectibles platform NBA Top Shot, which allows user to collect and trade in-game “moments”.

