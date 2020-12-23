US Markets

Cryptocurrency XRP drops 18% after U.S. SEC charges Ripple over offering

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Cryptocurrency XRP tumbled 18% to a one-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged associated blockchain firm Ripple with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. [nL1N2J22EC]

The currency last traded at $0.35.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

