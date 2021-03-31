Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency Wallet Startup imToken Completes $30M Series B Funding Round

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Crypto wallet and blockchain technology company imToken announced today the completion of a $30 million Series B funding round.

  • The round was led by Qiming Venture Partners, with returning investor IDG Capital also participating along with new investors Signum Capital, HashKey and Breyer Capital.
  • imToken has over 12 million users, and over $50 billion in assets are managed on its platform, the announcement Wednesday said.
  • The Singapore-based company offers a non-custodial wallet and a hardware wallet and claims to be Asia’s largest crypto wallet provider.
  • The capital raised will be used to develop “imToken 3.0”, a suite of services including keyless accounts and account recovery and which provides access to decentralized finance (DeFi) services.
  • The funding will also be invested in expanding the company’s recruitment efforts and building a research arm called imToken Labs.

