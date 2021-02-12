Cryptocurrency Taxes 2020: What You Need To Know

Do you own cryptocurrency? Maybe you bought Bitcoin years ago when it was priced at $100, and decide to take some big profits in 2020. Or perhaps you joined the revolution late and bought some Ethereum, only to turn around and sell it off for a quick buck. Either way, you may owe taxes on your 2020 crypto transactions, and you need to understand how it impacts your tax bill.

How Do Cryptocurrency Taxes Work?

For better or worse, capital gains tax rules apply to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) treats all cryptocurrency as capital assets and taxes them when they’re sold at a profit.

That means that when you purchase goods or services with cryptocurrency, you owe capital gains taxes if the crypto you spend has gained in value over what you originally paid for it.

Here’s an example: If you purchased $10,000 worth of Bitcoin in early 2019 and held it until late 2020, it would be worth something around $40,000. Let’s say you used the full amount to purchase a Tesla Model 3. You would owe capital gains taxes on the $30,000 profit you’d realized upon transfering that amount of Bitcoin to Tesla. You may believe that you simply spent your Bitcoin—but for tax purposes, you sold your Bitcoin to Tesla at a profit (in exchange for a car).

Meanwhile, if your crypto investment fell in value and you sold it for dollars, exchanged it for another cryptocurrency or used it to buy a car, you saw a capital loss. And you owe no taxes on capital losses. In fact, you might be able to use capital losses to offset other income taxes.

Your Cryptocurrency Taxes Depend on How Long You’ve Held Crypto

Your cryptocurrency tax bill depends on how long you’ve held it and your overall annual income.

If you held Bitcoin or Ethereum for one year or less, any profits would be considered short-term capital gains, taxed at your regular income tax rate. Long-term capital gains. Profits earned on cryptocurrency held for one year or more are taxed as long-term capital gains, generally at a lower rate than most income taxes, depending on your annual income.

If you earn cryptocurrency by mining it, or receive it as a promotion or as payment for goods or services, it counts as part of your regular taxable income. You owe tax on the entire value of the crypto on the day you received it, at your regular income tax rate.

And if you hold the same cryptocurrency you mined or earned from these activities, its value increases, and you either spend it or sell later at a profit, you would also owe capital gains taxes on the profits, based on how long you’ve held it.

How to File Your 2020 Crypto Taxes

If there were ever a time to get organized with your crypto taxes, it’s now: The very first question on the new 2020 Form 1040 tax return asks whether you engaged in any virtual currency transactions during the year.

If you answer yes to that question, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

1. Keep Records of All Transactions

You must keep track of all your cryptocurrency transactions, including how much you paid for crypto, how long you held it for and how much you sold it for, as well as receipts for each transaction.

This may be easier said than done. “Some taxpayers trade cryptocurrency thousands of times a year—or even more.

This can create unique record keeping challenges and can be extremely difficult to properly report on a tax return,” says Jon Feldhammer, tax partner at Baker Botts.

If you trade crypto on an exchange or investing platform, it may help you with bookkeeping, providing all of the data you need to file your crypto taxes yourself or with the help of a professional.

2. Use Software to Track Your Crypto Transactions

If your investing platform or exchange doesn’t keep track of your cryptocurrency transactions, or you do transactions via different means, you’ve got options.

“Software companies have emerged that will scrub the blockchain to detect transfers between your wallets, whether on an exchange or not, and give you reports of all transactions related to the wallets you give it within a given tax year,” says Feldhammer.

Tools like Koinly and Cointracker connect to exchanges and crypto wallets to track your crypto transactions and complete the forms you need to file your cryptocurrency taxes.

3. Fill Out the Proper Tax Forms

Once you have a record of your crypto transactions, you’ll need to fill out certain tax forms depending on how you used your crypto:

This form logs every purchase or sale of crypto as an investment. This should include the total number of coins, the day and price you bought, the day and price you sold and your gain or loss for each transaction. Schedule D. This form summarizes your total capital gains and capital losses from all investments, including crypto.

If you received coins from mining, you need to disclose whether you received them as a business or as a hobby. If you’re running a crypto mining business, you’d report this income on Schedule C, and deduct your expenses. Your expenses might have to be very high, though, to offset any extra self employment tax you’d face if you counted your mining as a business instead of a hobby. Schedule 1. If you report your crypto mining as a hobby, you’d report this income on Line 8 of Schedule 1. You won’t owe self-employment tax, but you become more limited on what you can deduct as an expense.

4. File Your Taxes

If you keep records in software like Koinly or CoinTracker, you can connect them with your online tax software of choice. Then use the online tax software to file your overall state and federal tax returns. For those looking for one-stop services, TokenTax provides a full suite of accounting services to track and prepare both your crypto and regular taxes.

5. Hire a Professional

Preparing for cryptocurrency taxes can be complicated, especially since the laws surrounding them are constantly evolving. If you’ve made substantial income from crypto, it may be worth hiring a professional accountant who specializes in this type of tax work, so you don’t have the IRS chasing you down later.

How to Minimize Crypto Taxes

If you think you might owe cryptocurrency taxes in the future, here are six ways to help minimize them:

1. Hold Cryptocurrency for the Long-Term

If you hold a crypto investment for at least one year before selling, your gains qualify for the preferential long-term capital gains rate. Depending on how much money you make in a year, this can almost halve your tax rate, going from a maximum rate of 37% for short-term gains to a maximum rate of just 20% for long-term gains.

2. Offset Gains with Losses

As with any investment, you can take advantage of crypto gains by also claiming losses on other investments the year you realize your profit. That means if you made $10,000 for selling Bitcoin but lost $10,000 for selling Ethereum, you wouldn’t owe any tax since you broke even.

These losses aren’t limited to other forms of cryptocurrency, though. If you are about to cash in a large crypto investment, look through the rest of your portfolio to see if there are other losing investments you could sell to offset your gains. And if you end up losing substantially more than you gain in a year, you can deduct up to $3,000 in the excess losses against your personal income taxes as well as carry forward any unused losses to offset your future investment gains.

3. Time Sales with Your Tax Rate

If you have the luxury of time on your side, you can always try to wait out a lower tax rate, says Jeff Hoopes, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina and research director of the UNC Tax Center.

“Perhaps you got laid off, retired, went back to school or moved to a lower tax state. Then you might find yourself in a lower tax bracket, which would allow you to sell your crypto while owing less in taxes,” he says.

4. Claim Expenses for Mining

While it might seem like a low-cost activity in theory, mining crypto comes with considerable expenses, including computers, servers, electricity and internet service provider charges. If you are a crypto miner, you can deduct these costs against your mining income, though the amount you’ll be able to deduct will depend on whether you categorize your operation as a business or as a hobby.

5. Consider Investing Through a Retirement Plan

If you invest in crypto using a retirement plan like a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, you can defer or avoid investment gains entirely, though it’s not as easy as investing through a normal brokerage account.

“There are ways to get crypto into tax advantaged vehicles like an individual retirement account (IRA), but it is not that common and not that easy (although many expect it to get easier),” says Hoopes. Right now if you’d like to open a crypto or Bitcoin IRA, you’d need to open a specialty account called a self-directed IRA with boutique firms that offer crypto investing.

6. Donate to Charity

If you don’t need all of the profit from your crypto investment, you can decrease your tax burden by donating at least some of your crypto to charity. You’ll get a deduction worth the full value of your crypto, including any gains. But this generally only makes sense if you planned on donating to charity already.

