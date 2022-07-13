US Markets

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius prepares to file for bankruptcy - CNBC

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is in the process of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the discussions.

The company's lawyers were notifying individual U.S. state regulators as of Wednesday evening, the report said, adding that Celsius plans to file the paperwork imminently. (https://cnb.cx/3o1jnKs)

