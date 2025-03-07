As the Cryptocurrency Industry Tumbles, Here Are 3 Coins I'm Keeping My Eye On

It's been a wild ride for the cryptocurrency industry this year. After a brief bout of optimism in early January, almost every top cryptocurrency is now down for the year. And, while there have been promising signs of an impending bull market rally, most top cryptos continue to tumble.

If you are feeling confused by all the volatility in the crypto market right now, there are three coins that should be on your radar: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Combined, they can offer a lot of clues about where crypto is headed next.

Bitcoin

At the top of the list is Bitcoin. If history is any guide, then the crypto market is headed higher or lower based on where Bitcoin is going. That's because Bitcoin accounts for a whopping 60% of the entire value of the crypto market, and it's the one cryptocurrency broadly held by both retail and institutional investors.

Thus far, Bitcoin is down 5% for the year. But that doesn't tell the full story. Bitcoin is down nearly 20% from an all-time high of $109,000 on Jan. 20. That date is significant, of course, because that was Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump.

So it's pretty easy to put together a narrative here, right? Bitcoin soared past the $100,000 mark in December, based on all the pro-crypto optimism surrounding the Trump campaign. It climbed even higher in early 2025, based on even more euphoria surrounding all the impending changes coming soon for the crypto industry. And then, just as suddenly, the price of Bitcoin crashed as that euphoria faded and reality set in.

But don't get caught up in watching the daily price moves of Bitcoin. There's simply too much volatility right now, moving up and down with astonishing rapidity.

Instead, keep your eyes on the monthly inflows and outflows of the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This will tell you what investors really think about Bitcoin. Right now, some of the biggest institutional investors appear to be buying Bitcoin on the dip. They're taking a long-term look at Bitcoin, and deciding that they like what they see.

Ethereum

Arguably, Ethereum has been the most disappointing cryptocurrency of 2025. It's now down 33% for the year, and shows no real signs of reversing its slide. That's particularly important to note, because Ethereum is still the world's second-largest cryptocurrency. While Ethereum lacks the heft of Bitcoin, it's still big enough to weigh heavily on the minds of crypto investors.

Ethereum is still the dominant player when it comes to decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain gaming, Web3, and just about every other niche of the blockchain industry. In the previous crypto bull market rally, Ethereum was the driving engine behind the non-fungible token (NFT) craze and the speculative frenzy surrounding the metaverse.

That's why it's so important that Ethereum turn things around -- and fast. If Ethereum continues to tumble, then all of the other sectors of the blockchain and crypto world are also going to take a hit. All of them are dependent on Ethereum, to one degree or another, for their success.

With that in mind, the Trump administration appears to be doing everything it can to push Ethereum higher. For example, the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial has been steadily buying Ethereum for its portfolio. And, on March 2, Trump said he would include Ethereum in his proposed crypto strategic reserve. That would ensure steady buying of Ethereum by the U.S. government for years to come.

XRP

The third and final piece of the puzzle is XRP. It's now up 400% since the election, and is currently the top-performing large market cap cryptocurrency of 2025.

In many ways, XRP -- which has been beset by regulatory issues for the past four years -- is the best example of what can happen when a pro-business, pro-crypto administration is running the ship. In just two short months, the head of the SEC has been replaced, and a number of pending crypto-related lawsuits brought by the SEC have been dropped. At the same time, the stage is being set for a significant overhaul of how the U.S. regulates crypto. In theory, all of this is very bullish for XRP.

The performance of XRP is an important litmus test for what the market thinks about the Trump administration's approach to regulation. Remember, the price of XRP had stalled out at $0.50 in November 2024, and things looked dicey at best for its future. But then Trump was elected, and the price of XRP rocketed higher. So keep a close eye on how XRP performs in the months ahead.

Which of these coins should you be buying?

Of the three coins mentioned above, the one obvious buy is Bitcoin. Even with its early slump, it could still end up having a monster year. Top investment firms continue to double down on their early price forecasts for Bitcoin. And that means Bitcoin might hit $200,000 by the end of 2025.

As a result, I'm bullish on Bitcoin over the long haul, and quite willing to hunker down and wait out this current bout of extreme market volatility.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

