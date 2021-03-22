Cryptocurrency Fund Flows Decline as Bitcoin Price Trades Sideways

Cryptocurrency fund inflows declined by roughly 58% to $99 million last week. Lower investor appetite for digital asset funds could reflect uncertainty over bitcoin’s price, which recently has traded in a range between $53,000 and $61,000.

“Since the February price highs and heightened volatility, we have seen a steady decline in appetite amongst investors,” according to a report by CoinShares, a digital asset management firm.

“We have also seen a decline in bitcoin investment product trading volumes to $713 million per day last week, versus $1.1 billion per day for 2021,” wrote CoinShares.

Fund flow data also shows a regional divide. Inflows are slowing in the U.S., while Europe and Canada have sustained investor appetite.

Bitcoin (BTC) products received a majority of inflows last week, while ethereum (ETH) and polkadot (DOT) lagged behind.

