US Markets

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to go public via direct listing

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

Coinbase Global Inc will list on the stock market via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3pwsUs7)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will list on the stock market via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3pwsUs7)

Reuters reported in July that Coinbase was exploring going public via a direct listing.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular