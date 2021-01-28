Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to go public via direct listing

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will list on the stock market via a direct listing instead of a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3pwsUs7)

Reuters reported in July that Coinbase was exploring going public via a direct listing.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.