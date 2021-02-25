Coinbase Global, which operates a cryptocurrency exchange and digital currency wallets, filed on Thursday to register its shares with the SEC and complete a direct listing on the Nasdaq. The company will not raise new capital as the Class A shares listed will be sold by existing shareholders.



During the year ended December 31, 2020, roughly 2.1 million shares were sold in private transactions at $28.83 per share. Earlier this month, the company reportedly sold 127,000 shares at $373 per share in a private transaction. If the company listed its shares at $373, it would command a fully diluted market value of $94.4 billion.



Coinbase states that it is a leading provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy, and that its platform enables approximately 43 million retail users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries to participate in the cryptoeconomy. The company directly integrates with over 15 blockchain protocols, supports over 90 crypto assets for trading or custody, and offers a suite of subscription products and services. Coinbase was previously headquartered in San Francisco, but since May 2020, it has been a remote-first company.



The company was founded in 2012 and booked $1.3 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol COIN. Coinbase Global filed confidentially on October 9, 2020. As a direct listing without a firm commitment offering, there are no underwriters on the deal; instead, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, and Citi will serve as financial advisors. Neither the pricing terms nor the initial tradable float were disclosed.



The article Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase files for a direct listing on the Nasdaq originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



