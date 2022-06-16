US Markets

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance: 2022 volumes so far similar to 2021's $34 trillion

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said on Thursday that volumes on the exchange so far in 2022 were similar to the $34 trillion it had in 2021.

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said on Thursday that volumes on the exchange so far in 2022 were similar to the $34 trillion it had in 2021.

"So far this year, we are about the same," he told the VivaTech conference in Paris, adding Binance traded around $120 billion on June 15.

Binance France is seeking a formal licence from the French markets regulator to open a regional headquarters in France.

"The wine is great, food is great .... Paris is my base," added Zhao at the conference.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Mark Potter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular