Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.

Smaller rival ether ETH=BTSP dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

