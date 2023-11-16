Cryptocurrencies To Look Out For: A Close-Up On Rebel Satoshi, Litecoin, And THORChain

Table Of Content Litecoin fails to gain traction in 2023 but looks to resurge starting next year. THORChain surges 211% in 2023, Rebel Satoshi looks to make waves with 150% growth claim throughout the presale

As bulls continue dominating the crypto market in Q4 2023, some of the top altcoins like Litecoin (LTC) and THORChain (RUNE) have performed exemplarily. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ), a new meme coin, looks to make waves with its strong presale growth.

Why are Litecoin, THORChain, and Rebel Satoshi making headlines in the crypto space? Continue reading to discover!

Litecoin Stagnates in 2023: Will It Resurge Before Year’s End?

Litecoin’s performance in 2023 has been waning, to say the least. On January 1, LTC was trading around $70. After surging as high as $113.23 in July due to its listing on EDX Markets, LTC plunged to $58.84 in September. By November, Litecoin had recovered some bullish momentum and leveled off around $72.80.

The November LTC price means Litecoin has only gained 4% thus far in 2023. So, will Litecoin regain bulls soon? Some traders believe LTC will close the year trading around $66.82, a significant correction from the November price. These traderspeg this prediction on investors shifting from Litecoin after Grayscale’s LTC trust reflected a -5.60% decline in November.

THORChain Surges Astronomically in 2023: What’s Next?

THORChain has performed admirably in 2023. On January 1, RUNE was trading around $1.27. After months of trading sideways, THORChain started climbing in October and went as high as $3.96 in November. This price represents a 211.81% gain since the start of the year,with some RUNE investors saying it's been one of the best DeFi coins to look out for in recent times.

These RUNE gains came after Santiment data revealed that THORChain development activity had surged 27% towards the end of October. Some traders believe the surging THORChain development activity will foster more gains, setting the end-of-2023 RUNE prediction at $5.01.

The long-term RUNE prediction is more bullish, with some traders setting the end-of-2025 RUNE forecast at a minimum of $3.77 and a maximum of $11.23. These traders peg this RUNE prediction on THORChain, attracting more traders due to its approach to liquidity, which uses a fee to prevent slippage and lower the chances of losing liquidity.

Rebel Satoshi Aims To Hit $100M Market Cap

Rebel Satoshi, an upcoming meme coin that aims to hit a $100 million market cap, has seen profound investor attention since the start of its public presale. By banding together Recusants, anyone who refuses to accept or obey oppressive rules, RebelSatoshi aims to challenge centralized organizations in the crypto industry.

At the center of the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem is its governance and membership token, $RBLZ. $RBLZ holders will get benefits like staking rewards and access to a robust community that relishes the spirit of rebellion. Moreover, $RBLZ investors will get access to the Rebel Satoshi NFT vault, which contains 9,999 collectibles.

By November, Rebel Satoshi had initiated the Early Bird Round of its ongoing public presale. Investors can purchase $RBLZ at $0.010 during this round. Interestingly, RebelSatoshi has set the listing price for $RBLZ at $0.025.

