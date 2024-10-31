News & Insights

CryptoBlox Expands with Kaspa Mining Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

CryptoBlox Technologies is expanding its digital asset mining operations with the acquisition of IceRiver KS3 Kaspa mining units, aiming to diversify beyond Bitcoin. The company’s strategic move is expected to leverage Kaspa’s efficient blockDAG technology, offering rapid transaction confirmation and high throughput. This acquisition is part of CryptoBlox’s broader strategy to enhance its blockchain ecosystem and generate immediate cash flows.

