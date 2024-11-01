CryptoBlox Acquires Blockchain Fintech for $5 Million

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

CryptoBlox Technologies has entered into a revised agreement to acquire Blockchain Fintech, a Portuguese company specializing in blockchain financial technologies. The acquisition, valued at $5 million, will involve issuing 25 million common shares of CryptoBlox and is seen as a strategic move to complete the company’s diversified blockchain strategy.

