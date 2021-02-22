Cryptocurrencies

Crypto.com to Burn 70B CRO Tokens Ahead of Full Blockchain Launch Next Month

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek speaks at RISE 2018 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. (RISE/Sportsfile)

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced it is to destroy 70 billion of its own CRO tokens as it prepares for a mainnet blockchain launch in March.

  • Calling the burn “the largest in history,” the crypto exchange will commence with the burning of 59.6 billion CRO Monday. The remaining 10.4 billion will be burned monthly as tokens are unlocked from smart contracts.
  • The circulating supply of CRO will increase to over 80% from its current 24% as part of Crypto.com’s bid to “fully decentralize” its Chain network, according a blog post.
  • The burn will leave 5.9 billion tokens to be allocated for block rewards and ecosystem development.
  • In other news, Crypto.com has announced that the “Crypto.org Chain” blockchain will launch on mainnet March 25, with CRO as its native currency.
  • The open-source and permissionless blockchain will aim to provide high speed at low cost to users to make payments and develop DeFi products and NFTs.
  • The firm plans to “build its payments, DeFi and [non-fungible token] offerings on top of Crypto.org Chain, as will many partner projects, getting the benefit of not only superior infrastructure, but also access to our full ecosystem with 5m+ user base,” said CEO Kris Marszalek.

See also: Crypto.com Follows Binance With Launch of Liquid Swap DeFi Product

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular