Cryptocurrencies

Crypto.com Signs Sponsorship Deal With NHL’s Montreal Canadiens

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has signed a sponsorship deal with the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League (NHL).

  • Financial terms of the deal between the Hong Kong-based exchange and the 24-time Stanley Cup–winning Canadiens were not disclosed.
  • Crypto.com’s branding will be displayed at center ice starting with the next home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
  • This is the team’s first such partnership with a cryptocurrency firm.
  • It’s just the latest sign of crypto firms’ mainstream aspirations.
  • The Canadiens announcement comes days after reports that the FTX crypto exchange is in talks to purchase naming rights to the arena of the NBA’s Miami Heat.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular