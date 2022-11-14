Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 14, 2022 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Ankur Banerjee and Vidya Ranganathan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks.

Chief executive Kris Marszalek took questions in a livestreaming YouTube address, and also said the platform always maintained reserves to match every coin customers held on its platform.

An audited proof of reserves report will be published within weeks, he said.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.