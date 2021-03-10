Cryptocurrencies

Crypto.com Launches Tool to Simplify Crypto Taxes

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

Crypto.com has launched a free service it says reduces the complexity of filing cryptocurrency tax returns.

  • In a blog post Wednesday, the Hong Kong-headquartered exchange said its new tool provides “an estimation of taxable gains/losses on relevant crypto transactions,” which can be downloaded for tax filing.
  • Users can import transaction records from supported exchanges and wallets via CSV files or using API synchronization where supported.
  • Initially, the service is only available in Canada but will later be rolled out to other jurisdictions. 
  • When that happens, the tool will use country-specific tax calculation formulas.
  • “We worked with professional tax advisers to ensure that the calculation logic is consistent with available guidance and laws for filing crypto taxes in Canada,” said Crypto.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

